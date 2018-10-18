UPDATE:
CBS 11 in Dallas reports that the woman, who dropped the toddler off at the wrong front door and then left, has been arrested.
“The suspect in the video dropped the child off after the father had left his residence and at the wrong residence,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The female in the video then left location without verifying anyone was home or who she was releasing the child to.”
The woman is being charged with felony child abandonment, according to KTRK. Authorities are not releasing her name.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A 2-year-old little boy was dropped off at a stranger’s front door and abandoned by a woman who ran away. The video has been shared thousands of times on social media and the child’s father has been identified.
ABC13 reports, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirm that they found the child’s father who lives next door to the house where the boy was left. He confirms the child in the video is 2-year-old Royal Prince Simmons.
The woman has not been identified yet, his dad says she’s friends with the boy’s mother.
According to ABC, The situation started when a woman found the toddler left at her door in the around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. She then called 911 and said that she heard a knock at her door and when she went to answer the door she found a 2-year-old child standing there, with no adult.
The child is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.
4 thoughts on “Woman Arrested For Leaving 2-Year-Old Boy On Strangers Porch”
We will take him. Poor baby
Aside from the obvious, there is something very wrong with this story, starting with why was that crazy-a** woman smiling like an idiot as she carried this child by his arm like he was some kind of toy doll! Didn’t this idiot see that these people had a ‘RING’ doorbell? It’s not like you can miss that fact when you push the button, so she had to know they would see who did this. 🙄 The so-called “mother” was obviously LYING when she said that she didn’t know what had happened, and there is something I didn’t like about the father’s reaction to seeing his son. Maybe his wife doesn’t k ow that he has a son? Even the way that he said “This is my wife’s house” leads me to think that something is amiss. This was a messy mess, and adults need to start BEHAVING like adults, and stop using these innocent children in their sick, petty a** schemes! Now CPS is involved and I’m sure those heffas won’t be laughing when they’re brought up on charges. 😒
Looks like this idiot got the houses mixed up. She probably thought she was dropping Little Man off at his dad’s house, hoping his wife would open the door and find him standing there. I don’t believe for a minute that the mother knew nothing about it. Poor baby.
OMG–WTF?
What mother just drops her little 2yr old on a complete strangers porch?
There is something seriously WRONG with folks these days.
I hope the little one has some family that will take him and raise him well-
not be the custody of DHS for years and years waiting to be adopted.
Cops need to HUNT that chick down and lock her ass up for ABANDONMENT!!!!!!!!!
There is NO EXCUSE for doing what she did!!!!!!!