Woman Arrested For Leaving 2-Year-Old Boy On Strangers Porch

UPDATE:

CBS 11 in Dallas reports that the woman, who dropped the toddler off at the wrong front door and then left, has been arrested.

“The suspect in the video dropped the child off after the father had left his residence and at the wrong residence,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The female in the video then left location without verifying anyone was home or who she was releasing the child to.”

The woman is being charged with felony child abandonment, according to KTRK. Authorities are not releasing her name.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 2-year-old little boy was dropped off at a stranger’s front door and abandoned by a woman who ran away. The video has been shared thousands of times on social media and the child’s father has been identified.

ABC13 reports, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirm that they found the child’s father who lives next door to the house where the boy was left. He confirms the child in the video is 2-year-old Royal Prince Simmons.

The woman has not been identified yet, his dad says she’s friends with the boy’s mother.

According to ABC, The situation started when a woman found the toddler left at her door in the around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. She then called 911 and said that she heard a knock at her door and when she went to answer the door she found a 2-year-old child standing there, with no adult.

The child is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

