Real-Life Mario Kart Coming To Houston In 2019

Houstonians joke that traffic sometimes reminds them of Mario Kart, the Nintendo racing game with Mario, Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach all in karts attempting to race one another (and avoid banana peels). One company is set to bring all the nostalgia and feel of Mario Kart to a Houston track in 2019 for a little live-action version.

Mushroom Racing, a traveling, interactive recreation of the popular game is coming to Houston in March 2019. The venue has yet to be announced.

A rep told the Houston Chronicle that it is unsure whether or not the H will be getting a full weekend style event or a single day one. Only 600 racers will be chosen and interested racers can sign up here for more information as the event draws closer.

The winner of each city will be offered a trip Las Vegas in July to compete in the grand finale where riders will be competing against winners from other rallies in Los Angeles, London, Liverpool and Manchester. It’s unclear if riders have to be 18 and up to participate but tickets will cost $55 per person and costumes are included. Racers can decide which Mario Kart character they want to be.

