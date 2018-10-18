CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Rapper Makes Donation to Family of Slain Officer in South Carolina

Leave a comment

(Kodak Black Instagram)

Kodak Black  decided to donate to Officer Terrence Carraway’s family after he was killed in the line of duty.

The rapper donated $2,500 to the GoFundMe for Officer Carraway from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. Officer Carrway was killed and 6 other officers were injured when a man ambushed them while they were trying to serve a warrant on his adult son.

According to The Blast, sources close to Kodak was especially upset about Officer Carraway’s children now having to grow up without their father.

Kodak made the donation under his actual name, Bill K Kapri, and was reportedly not looking for  publicity, but confirmed to The Blast that it was him.

Celebrities That Give Back
16 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

kodak black , Officer Carraway

2 thoughts on “Rapper Makes Donation to Family of Slain Officer in South Carolina

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close