T.I posted a video of a Melania lookalike stripping for him in the oval office. Now the First Lady is calling for a boycott of the rapper. Now, we all know we’re not boycotting the King of The South for this. But maybe since she’s so concerned with the way men treat women, she should start with her own husband.
One thought on “Morning Minute: Boycott T.I?”
T.I told the truth. I guess the truth hurt. This woman that in the white house now is nothing but a stripper, stripper.