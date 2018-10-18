Morning Minute: Boycott T.I?

If You Missed It
| 10.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

T.I posted a video of a Melania lookalike stripping for him in the oval office. Now the First Lady is calling for a boycott of the rapper. Now, we all know we’re not boycotting the King of The South for this. But maybe since she’s so concerned with the way men treat women, she should start with her own husband.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chris Paul , Morning Minute , T. I.

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Morning Minute: Boycott T.I?

  1. Marietta Wilson on said:

    T.I told the truth. I guess the truth hurt. This woman that in the white house now is nothing but a stripper, stripper.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close