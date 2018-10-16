Trump Tells Black People To ‘Honor’ Him By Voting Republican In November

While Trump was praising wildly racist Robert E. Lee last night at a rally in Ohio, he also demanded that Black folks vote for him in November, saying,“honor us” by voting Republican in November.

According to The Washington Post, “Trump had hailed African American unemployment numbers and asked Black voters to ‘honor us’ by voting Republican in November.” He ranted, “Get away from the Democrats. Think of it: We have the best numbers in history. … I think we’re going to get the African American vote, and it’s true.”He also mentioned Kanye West’s disastrous visit to the White House on Thursday, saying, “What he did was pretty amazing.”

While Trump continues to take credit for African American unemployment numbers, he has not passed one policy that has helped create jobs in the Black community. FactCheck.org reports, “When Trump took office in January 2017, the Black unemployment rate was 7.8 percent, the lowest it had been in nearly 10 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Under Trump, it dropped a full percentage point to 6.8 percent in December. That’s the lowest rate since the bureau began regularly breaking out unemployment rates by race in 1972.”

As far as the percentage point, Kent Smetters, a professor of business economics and public policy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, told FactCheck.org. “In reality, it is very challenging to trace economic outcomes so early in a presidential term back to a specific policy. Historically, the Black unemployment rate often decreases after the general unemployment rate decreases, which has been happening over the past several years.”

Honor yourself and vote for people like Andrew Gillum, Ben Jealous and Stacey Abrams on November 6.