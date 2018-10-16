CLOSE
Houston
Rockets Land First Official Jersey Sponsor, ROKit Phones

After months of speculation, the Houston Rockets officially have a jersey sponsor. ROKit Phones and the team have announced a four-year partnership beginning in the 2018-19 NBA season.

“ROKiT is a challenger cell phone startup. Reflecting its values of connectedness, well-being and security, @ROKiTofficial offers affordable cell phones that come with services and benefits that everyone deserves,” the Rockets said on Twitter.

See the first look of the logo on Chris Paul and James Harden below.

The Rockets kick off the NBA campaign against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Rockets Land First Official Jersey Sponsor, ROKit Phones was originally published on theboxhouston.com

