Usually, a school will chose to play a team that’ll be easy to beat for their homecoming game. Tom remembers when his school would play a team that didn’t even have enough helmets. Central State did not do that, for their homecoming they played a good team, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. It was a close game, but Central State came out on top 44-38!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: