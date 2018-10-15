Michelle Williams Shares A Piece Of Her Life In The First Look At “Chad Loves Michelle” [VIDEO]

Love is in the air for Michelle Williams and her fiancé, Chad Johnson. The two will be sharing their lives with the world in the show “Chad Loves Michelle,” on OWN. We will watch as the two get engaged, face hard times and plan their wedding.

According to PEOPLE, Chad is a pastor as well as a professional sports chaplain. In the first look of the show we watch Michelle jump up for joy as he proposes and then seek treatment for her mental illness.

Michelle during one of the scenes talks about how so many women want the happiness she has, but then explains how she’s struggling with depression. When she decided to seek treatment she said, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing.”

On this journey the couple also reveal that they aren’t having sex or living together before marriage. Fans finally get to see another side to Michelle than just her being a member of Destiny’s Child.

You can watch the premiere of “Chad Loves Michelle,” on OWN, November 3rd at 9/8c.

