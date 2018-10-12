Amber Rose Admits That She Allows Her 5-Year-Old Son To Curse

Every parent has different ways they raise their children. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Amber Rose revealed that she allows her 5-year-old son, Sebastian to curse. At her annual SlutWalk she mentioned that she doesn’t mind if he drops the F-bomb.

She said, “I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression. Kids like to curse,” she explained. “I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school. That’s it.” Amber mentioned that while she doesn’t mind the F-word she really dislikes when he used the N-word. He allegedly picked up the N-word from his dad, Wiz Khalifa and she said, “I tell him, ‘I’d rather you say f—k.’”

Amber isn’t the only celebrity parent that allows her kid to do certain things. According to the Washington Post, LeBron James recently mentioned in an interview that he allows his sons to drink wine. He said, “My 14- and 11-year-olds drink wine. Yeah, that’s how mature they are.”

Amber admitted that she wants a different kind of relationship with her son and spoke about how she wants to be like Barbra Streisand in “Meet The Fockers.” In the movie she would ask her son, “Honey, have you given your wife an orgasm recently?” Do you think its okay to allow children to curse?

