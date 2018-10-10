Angela Bassett Talks Heart Health And The Importance Of Exercise

Angela Bassett recently opened up to TheGrio about her partnership with For Your SweetHeart, a nationwide movement to raise awareness about the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

According to the report, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death associated with diabetes, and Bassett knows about this link all too well, as the actress lost her mother to heart disease four years ago.

“I pay close attention to my health, especially since my mom passed away from heart disease four years ago. Up until that time, my family and I were unaware of the correlation between Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. My uncle Ralph also has diabetes and so the issue is very close to my heart and to my family,” she said.

“My mother was my sweetheart and she encouraged me to follow my dreams. If I have friends or loved ones with diabetes, I would love for them to talk to their doctors and use the information so they can do something about it.”

Bassett is known for her flawless physique and often shares her secrets to looking youthful and fabulous.

“I don’t stay completely away from anything. It’s always about moderation. I always drink my 2 liters of water every day. That’s very simple, very easy, and very accessible,” she tells TheGrio. “I try to follow an 80/20 rule. Try to be good 80 percent of the time and use the other 20 percent for your enjoyment of foods and things you don’t want to have every day.”

The 60-year-old actress also adheres to a stick exercise routine.

“If I run, it’s on the treadmill. I’m more of a walker but I’ll put the incline up just to sweat all the toxins out. I also enjoy lifting weights and try to get some cardio in when I can.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

