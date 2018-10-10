CLOSE
26-Year-Old Nigerian Silas Adekunle Is World’s Highest Paid Robotics Engineer

robot hand ok sign

(Tomasz Kaczmarczyk)

Meet 26-year-old Nigeria entrepreneur Silas Adekunle, who is currently the highest paid robotics engineer in the world!

After graduating from the University of the West of England, he founded Reach Robotics in 2013, a company which aims to infuse gaming and augmented reality to perform functions.

per The Guardian:

He gained experience on robotics within a space of 4 years and also became a team leader of Robotics In Schoolsprogramme, a programme which encourages and pays attention to students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). It was during his involvement in the programme that he thought of developing robotics to make education more entertaining for STEM students.

In 2017, Mekamon, the world’s first gaming robot was born. A part of its unique feature is the ability to customize the gaming bot to perform personalized functions. His initial launch of Mekamon sold 500 bots, generating $7.5 million.

According to the report, Adekunle has received support from organizations including London Venture Partners. Reach Robotics has also signed a deal with Apple securing exclusive sales in its stores. He was also listed in the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe: Technology.

Adekunle, described as the smartest robotics engineer in the world, says the secrets to his success are: balance, sharing ideas, time management and being true to yourself.

