Huggy Lowdown: That Was A ‘Bourbon Street Beat Down!’

| 10.09.18
It’s only Tuesday, but Huggy has a full list of contenders to be the Bama of the week. On the list is the Washington Redskins, for that “Bourbon Street beat down,” they got from the New Orleans Saints. Also on the list, is Donald Trump, because he apologized to Brett Kavanaugh on behalf of, “the nation,” for what he has gone through. The president has shown no compassion to any of the women who say they were sexually assaulted.

