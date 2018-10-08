Priscilla Shirer of “War Room” was recently speaking at an event, where she talked about how people identify you. While there she also mentioned that she doesn’t describe herself as a Black woman.

According to The Christian Post, Chuck Bernal of LifePointe Church filmed and posted it on Facebook.

She said, “I do not describe myself as a black woman because that gives too much power to my blackness. I don’t want my race to be the describing adjective of who I am as a woman. I am not a black woman. I am a Christian woman who happens to be black.”

The intent behind this message is for Christians to embrace their religion before their race. She also talked about how discussing politics can divide Christians. Shirer said, “It’s the job of your adjective to describe the noun of who you are. If there’s gonna be an adjective describing me it’s not gonna be my race, it’s going to be I’m a woman who believes in every single thing that my God has declared to be true.”

Her message is very similar to Tim Keller of Redeemer Presbyterian Church, who spoke out before the 2016 presidential election. Shirer shared, “So you may be a black woman, a black man, a white woman, a white man, but that should not define you. So if your race or if your political group is going in a different direction than the Word of God, you don’t choose your blackness or whiteness or whatever culture you are. You do not choose that or your political persuasion over what God declares to be true. I hate to tell you this, but God doesn’t ride the backs of donkeys or elephants. He did not come to take sides. He came to take over.”

‘War Room’’s Priscilla Shirer Says She Doesn’t Describe Herself As A Black Woman [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com