New Music Coming From Michael Jackson?

There’s a rumor floating around that Michael Jackson‘s estate has commissioned a new logo and will use it on a whole lot of merchandise. Some think it could possibly foretell of new music being put in the pipe line from the late star.

According to documents obtained by TMZ – Michael’s merch firm, Triumph International – recently filed paperwork to lock up the rights to a newly designed logo (an interlocking MJ with a crown on top) so they can splash it over phone accessories, merch, CD cases and … music recordings!

So, does that mean Michael’s estate preparing to open MJ’s music vault? Could be. We’ll just have to wait and see.

