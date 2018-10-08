CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Music

New Music Coming From Michael Jackson?

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

There’s a rumor floating around that Michael Jackson‘s estate has commissioned a new logo and will use it on a whole lot of merchandise. Some think it could possibly foretell of new music being put in the pipe line from the late star.

According to documents obtained by TMZ – Michael’s merch firm, Triumph International – recently filed paperwork to lock up the rights to a newly designed logo (an interlocking MJ with a crown on top) so they can splash it over phone accessories, merch, CD cases and … music recordings!

So, does that mean Michael’s estate preparing to open MJ’s music vault? Could be. We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Best Michael Jackson Videos/Performances of All-Time
4 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

King of Pop , Michael Jackson , new music

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close