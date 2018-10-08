DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

DL’s GED Section: ‘White People’s Imagination’

Leave a comment

Police seem to be more afraid of the “imaginary guns” of Black people than the actual guns of white people. Former officer Jason Van Dyke was convicted for the murder killed Laquan McDonald, who was unarmed. McDonald was 17-years-old and did not pose any visible threat to officer Van Dyke, yet he claimed that he was in fear for his life. Yet the white adult male in South Carolina who shot several officers and killed one was arrested alive. The only difference here is skin color; and the fact that one of these men was actually a threat.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DLHS , GED Section

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close