DL’s GED Section: ‘White People’s Imagination’

Police seem to be more afraid of the “imaginary guns” of Black people than the actual guns of white people. Former officer Jason Van Dyke was convicted for the murder killed Laquan McDonald, who was unarmed. McDonald was 17-years-old and did not pose any visible threat to officer Van Dyke, yet he claimed that he was in fear for his life. Yet the white adult male in South Carolina who shot several officers and killed one was arrested alive. The only difference here is skin color; and the fact that one of these men was actually a threat.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: