As funny as this may seem, fighting in your sleep is dangerous! Middle age men who fight in their sleep could be have an 80% higher risk for developing Parkinson’s disease. The disease is a result of loss of nerves. So if you know a middle aged man who talks in his sleep, flails, fights or sleepwalks, take him to the doctor.

