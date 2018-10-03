Rob Stapleton Is Planning A Super Birthday Bash And You’re Invited

Birthdays are milestones that are meant to be celebrated! Rob Stapleton is planning to go all out for his, “black people celebrate for the whole horoscope,” he says. According to him, “64.5% of black people don’t come back from lunch on their birthday.”

Stapleton is having a super birthday bash at Caroline’s on Broadway with Tony Rock, Rudy Rush and Mark Viera. He jokes that Kanye is going to come through in his “red hat and make everyone uncomfortable!” His big birthday bash will be October 5-7 and you don’t want to miss it!

