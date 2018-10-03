Morning Minute: ‘Presidential Alert’

| 10.03.18
Today at about 2:18 p.m eastern time, every cellphone in the country will go off. We’ll be getting the first official “presidential alert,” part of a system that’s in place to warn Americans about any potential threats. While the word “presidential” is in the title, Trump won’t be composing the text. If he were “it wouldn’t show up on smart phones” jokes Chris.

