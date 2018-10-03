Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Kimble On How Spirituality And Health Enhances Your Beauty

Kim Kimble has been a celebrity hairstylist for years. She’s worked with celebrities such as Halle Berry, Mary Mary, Beyoncè and more. Kim joined Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, to speak about the MERGE conference she and Erica Campbell are speaking at as well as what she’s learned over the year in her career.

Erica called Kim the “hair genius.” Kim spoke about working on A Wrinkle In Time and doing all the different hairstyles to enhance their looks. They both are looking forward to speaking at the MERGE conference, which will help connect spirituality, health and beauty. Kim mentioned that over the years she’s realized that although you might be beautiful, it’s more important  to prioritize your health.

Kim wants to encourage people to be mindful of their beauty while still maintaining  a healthy lifestyle.

