Shaun King Is Glad That Eric Reid Has A Job, But Still Not Watching NFL

I want to take a few moments out this morning to thank everybody for their love and support after the passing of my brother, Jason. People have been so kind, and so supportive, and I am truly grateful for all of the well-wishes, the donations to my brother’s family, and so much more. He was a great guy, and a quiet freedom fighter for so many causes, and I know he would only want me to continue the work I’m doing.

This morning I have a few things I want to talk about, but will get us started with Kanye West. I only speak for myself here, but I’m not just done with Kanye, I think it’s important to say that the man is deliberately problematic. I don’t wanna hear about his mental illnesses either. The man is fervent, outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and it has absolutely nothing to do with his mental illness.

He has been made aware of how disturbing so many of Trump’s words, actions, and policies are. I know the actual people who’ve schooled Kanye about Trump personally. That this man not only continues to wear the red MAGA hat, but publicly continues to profess his love and support of Trump is gross. It’s spitting in the face of the 13,000 immigrant children that are being held in detention centers all over this country. He’s spitting in the face of Muslims, who’ve been repeatedly targeted by Donald Trump – not only with words, but with policies banning tens of millions of Muslims from entering this country.

The man’s not dumb. I know it’s easy to rationalize what we are seeing happen with Kanye by saying he’s dumb, or mentally ill, but he knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s been told the truth on these matters, and it’s just that his love and support of Donald Trump means more to him than the humanity of children who’ve been detained or Muslims who’ve been banned from this nation.

Now at rallies across the country, where Trump is often counted by Pulitzer Prize winning fact-checkers as lying dozens of times in each rally, Trump will routinely brag about Kayne’s support to his all-white audience in an effort to make it seem to his audience that he could not possibly be racist if he has so much support from Kanye West.

I could say so much more, but I want to be able to tell you how amazingly proud I am of Eric Reid, the great friend and supporter of Colin Kaepernick, who had gone nearly 6 months without a job because he also took a knee alongside Colin during the National Anthem.

Last week, Eric Reid was signed by the Carolina Panthers, but just this weekend Reid made it clear that he was not only going to continue his collusion case against the NFL, but that he and Colin Kaepernick were closer than ever.

Listen, not a single one of us would’ve judged Eric Reid if he dropped this case, or downplayed some things, but Eric Reid is showing us two things – he’s showing the world what a true friend looks like by not bailing out on Colin during tough times – and he’s also showing us what it looks like to not sacrifice your principles or throw your people under the bus when the weight of the world is on your shoulders.

No, I’m still not watching the NFL, and I miss it, but as long as Colin Kaepernick is banned from the league, I simply can’t support it. But I will say this – I’m rooting for Eric’s success.

Lastly, I want to close this morning by giving everybody an update on the Botham Jean case. If by chance you don’t recall – this is the case of the young man who was shot and killed in his own apartment by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Now she was fired by the department, and she has been charged with a crime, but many people are concerned that she was not charged with something more serious.

I just want to encourage our listeners to be patient. I know that’s easier said than done and we’re tired of being patient. My own patience has been pretty much worn thin, but we’ve received some assurances that as this investigation is completed the charges could very well change and be increased to something even more serious. As open and shut as it seems from the outside, this case, in some ways like the George Zimmerman case, is made particularly difficult because the primary witness was murdered by the perpetrator – and the only living witness who can fully explain what happened is the perpetrator of the crime. Because of that, investigators are having to methodically go through everything step by step and it’s going to take longer than any of us want it take.

I’ve gotta run. Again, thank you all so much for love and support over these past few weeks. Love y’all. Take care.

