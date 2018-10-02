Mentally Ill Brooklyn Man Charged With Murder After Tossing 4-Year-Old Brother Off Roof

20-year-old Shawn Smith has been charged with murder after he allegedly tossed his 4-year-old brother from a Brooklyn building. Cops say he admitted throwing him off the roof. Relatives say he suffers from schizophrenia.

When asked if he meant to hurt his little brother, Smith responded “not really,” NY Daily News reports.

Smith tossed Shimron Smith from the roof of a 7-story building where the family lived. Another sibling, 5-year-old Steven, who was in the apartment, was not injured, the report states.

Watch video of his perp walk below.

You’re looking at 20YO Shawn Smith as police lead him away in handcuffs. When asked if he meant to hurt his brother he responded “not really” with an apparent grin on his face. @NYPDnews says he threw his 4YO brother from their Nostrand Avenue roof. #WaleLive @nbcnewyork @ 11 pic.twitter.com/0W0NaA97He — Wale Aliyu (@Wale4NY) September 30, 2018

Authorities say Smith calmly flagged down a patrol car and confessed to the horrendous crime about 45 minutes after it occurred. He led officers to his brother’s broken body in the courtyard of the apartment building.

Family members have revealed that Smith suffered for months from mental health issues.

“You could see in his eyes, he was deteriorating,” said Robin Frith, who is married to Smith’s grandmother.

Smith was previously admitted to Kings County Hospital for an emergency psychiatric evaluation after broke down a door in his mother’s apartment and she called 911 begging for help. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and released after being stabilized on psychotropic medications.

“He spent three weeks there and when he come back, he was okay,” his mother, Odessa Frith, told The News.

“I’ve finally become a criminal!”, Smith told reporters gathered outside the 70th Precinct on Saturday.

