Love is in the air! Actor Eddie Murphy is engaged, and expecting a baby! His girlfriend, 39-year-old actress, Paige Butcher is the future Mrs. Murphy; and she’s also pregnant with the 57-year-old comedian’s 10th child! The couple already has one child together, a two-year-old daughter, Izzy Onna Murphy. Eddie’s oldest child is 28.

