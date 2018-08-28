CLOSE
Eddie Murphy To Become Father Of 10, Expecting 2nd Child With Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy is about to welcome his tenth child into the world, and second with girlfriend Paige Butcher.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Australian actress is pregnant with a little brother or sister to their 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.

The news was first floated by several tabloids after Butcher was photographed with a visible baby bump.

Murphy has eight other children from previous relationships: 29-year-old Eric with Paulette McNeely; 28-year-old Bria, 25-year-old Miles Mitchell, 23-year-old Shayne Audra, 18-year-old Zola Ivy and 16-year-old Bella Zahrawith ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy; 27-year-old Christian with Tamara Hood; and 11-year-old Angel Iris with Mel B.

Murphy, who was last seen in the 2016 film Mr. Church, will star as blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore in the forthcoming Netflix movie, Dolemite Is My Name!

