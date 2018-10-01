CLOSE
Tyrese And Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Tyrese and his wife Samantha have welcomed their baby girl. Tyrese’s second daughter and his first with his current wife, was born on October 1, according to his Instagram post.

Soraya joins Shayla, Tyrese’s 11-year-old daughter with his first wife, who you may remember, was the subject of a bizarre custody battle last year, much of which was played out on Tyrese’s social media accounts. Many fans questioned Tyrese’s mental health, but things have appeared to have smoothed out once he and his wife announced their pregnancy.

A few days ago, Tyrese and Samantha joked about how big her belly was getting:

PHOTO: Screenshot

