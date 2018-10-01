Tyrese And Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Tyrese and his wife Samantha have welcomed their baby girl. Tyrese’s second daughter and his first with his current wife, was born on October 1, according to his Instagram post.
Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here…… 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever……. #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister #SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman….. Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor…. #Amen
Soraya joins Shayla, Tyrese’s 11-year-old daughter with his first wife, who you may remember, was the subject of a bizarre custody battle last year, much of which was played out on Tyrese’s social media accounts. Many fans questioned Tyrese’s mental health, but things have appeared to have smoothed out once he and his wife announced their pregnancy.
A few days ago, Tyrese and Samantha joked about how big her belly was getting:
