CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Joy Reid Has Been Sued For Defamation By Donald Trump Supporter

Leave a comment

Joy Reid has been sued for defamation by a Donald Trump supporter who claims she received death threats after the MSNBC host falsely accused her of hurling racial slurs at a teen in a photo that went viral earlier this year.

According to court documents obtained by The BlastRoslyn LaLiberte claims Reid used “her substantial social media presence, fame, and reputation as a hard-hitting journalist” to publish “fake news” to her followers that La Liberte “screamed abhorrent racial slurs” at a 14-year-old boy, the report states.

La Liberte claims the photo – which showed her in a MAGA hat appearing to a scream at the boy — was completely misinterpreted and the teenager gave an interview with local news after the incident, saying that La Liberte “was still trying to keep it civil, which I appreciate.”

via The Blast:

According to La Liberte, Joy Reid claimed on social media that she “showed up ‘to a rally’ and ‘screamed’ at a young man of fourteen (14) years that he is ‘going to be the first deported . . . dirty Mexican!’”

The lawsuit goes on to claim that “Reid made up out of whole cloth the accusation that La Liberte screamed racial slurs at a minor.”

La Liberte believes Reid’s comments “were also born out of her personal animus and dislike of President Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and supporters of each, including those wearing MAGA hats.”

She also claims that she has received “hundreds if not thousands of hate messages” and death threats following Reid’s statements.

Reid apologized on Twitter and deleted her posts but La Liberte wasn’t satisfied. She’s now suing for defamation and seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

PHOTO: Courtesy

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

celebrity lawsuits , Donald Trump , Joy Reid , MSNBC

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close