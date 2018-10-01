Lesean Mccoy’s Ex Accuses Him Of Child Abuse In New Affidavit Filed In Lawsuit

The mother of LeSean McCoy’s six-year-old son has filed an affidavit in the lawsuit brought against the NFL star by his ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon claiming he has abused the child, TMZ reports.

You recall, McCoy’s home was invaded back in July and the attack left Cordon badly beaten. Following the incident, she insinuated that McCoy may have orchestrated the attack because he wanted her out of the house. Cordon has since filed a lawsuit against LeSean.

On Tuesday, McCoy’s baby mama Stephanie Maisonet filed new docs in the Cordon suit that says she previously made a report to child services concerning McCoy abusing their son.

Maisonet says, “Our son would often come home with bruises in which I would consistently receive outlandish excuses as to where the bruises would come from,” and LeSean McCoy Jr. would “cry hysterically whenever he had to spend time with” his father, per si.com.

She also claims the Bills running back used their son as a pawn to help shoot down rumors he was involved in the home invasion.

Maisonet claims the day before the home invasion, she overheard LeSean on the phone saying, “I need to get this bitch out of my house.”

via TMZ:

She says after the attack on Cordon, LeSean called her told her if she’d publicly support his character, he’d roll over in their custody case with their 6-year-old son.

Maisonet says she allowed a friend of McCoy’s to access her Instagram account and post a positive message hm

In the new docs, Maisonet says she believes LeSean has abused their son on multiple occasions.

“I regret ever agreeing to help LeSean McCoy in this case… I feel like I am sending our son to a monster every two weeks.”

LeSean has replied to the docs, saying, “The allegations made against me today regarding my relationship with my son are provably false, outrageously inaccurate and offensive. I have a loving and close knit relationship with my son.”

He continues, “The young boy is my whole life. With a custody case coming in November, I can see why these false allegations are surfacing.”

