Jonathan Nelson Says Making 'Positive Declarations' Can Change Your Life

10.01.18
No matter where you are in life, we could all use some positivity. Especially now when it seems like there is constant negativity surrounding us.

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has been on the road promoting his new album Declarations. But, he doesn’t just want to just tell people about the CD, he also wants to encourage them to, “make declarations over themselves.”

He has made declarations over his life seen their positive impact. Now he’s encouraging others to do the same by using  #Declarations2018 on social media. Nelson is a strong believer that making declarations and speaking positively over yourself is a huge part of changing “how you see life.”

I Agree is the albums lead single and Nelson describes it as, “a fun way of saying God I agree with your plan for me.” Inspired by his time on the islands and in Africa, Nelson added a Caribbean feel to the track that you can’t help but dance to. The goal of the song is not only to bring joy to those who listen but to encourage positive thinking and speaking; so while you’re dancing and singing along you’re making declarations over your life. Check out the full interview above.

