Trump Month In Review: September

President Donald Trump’s ongoing troubles with women just got worse.

Trump’s unwavering support for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women– could hurt Republican candidates during the upcoming mid-term elections in November and could jeopardize Trump’s re-election hopes in 2020.

Trump, under pressure by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, ordered a one-week FBI investigation of Kavanaugh to determine if the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford are true.

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file,” Trump said in a statement last week. “As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.”

And hours later, Trump tweeted that “tonight” the “7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh” had begun. He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court!”

Is one week enough time for the FBI to thoroughly probe Ford’s claims?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) said that the White House cannot limit the scope of the FBI’s investigation into the allegations leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“They [the White House] cannot say, ‘Oh hey, only interview the people in their neighborhood on one side of the street.’ Or ‘Only interview people from a certain period of their life,’” Klobuchar said during an appearance of CBS’ Face the Nation. “You let the men and women of the FBI, the professionals, do their jobs.”

Ford testified last week before a Senate Judiciary Committee that she is “100 percent” certain that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in Maryland in 1982. Kavanaugh testified that he is “100 percent” innocent of Ford’s allegations.

Clearly, someone is lying.

Kavanaugh has also been described by some former Yale classmates – one woman in particular –as a “sloppy drunk” who enjoyed drinking lots of beer to impress his male buddies.

Meanwhile, women across the country are protesting Kavanaugh’s lifetime nomination to the Supreme Court.

“We respectfully oppose the appointment of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Linda Blount, CEO and President of Black Women’s Health Imperative,” said in a statement. “While his record is extensive, it is incredibly troubling. We know Judge Kavanaugh does not support women’s reproductive rights and is a threat to Roe v. Wade. As an organization dedicated to the health and well-being of Black women, we cannot ignore his position. Black women already face enormous barriers and challenges when it comes to our health.”

“His confirmation would affect conditions under which Black women must live, work, support their families and ultimately live their healthiest and happiest lives,” Blount said.

“We say all this irrespective of the more incendiary allegations of sexual misconduct,” she added. “However, we support taking the time to allow the FBI to investigate these very serious allegations.”

Trump’s support of Kavanaugh is no surprise: Trump usually dismisses women who accuse men of sexual misconduct just as he criticized the 22 women who leveled sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Trump has dismissed all 22 of the allegations — which include ogling, harassment, groping, and rape — as “fabricated” and politically motivated accounts pushed by the media and his political opponents. Trump also said he didn’t sexually assault some of the women because they weren’t attractive.

“Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign,” the Republican nominee said during a 2016 rally. “Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.”

Trump’s flippant attitude toward women could hurt Republicans and Trump down the road. Many women who have never run for public office are now seeking elected positions because of their opposition to Trump.

The numbers of female candidates running for public office in 2018 has shattered records, according to statistics by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. An unprecedented number of women have been nominated for the House, Senate, governorships and state legislatures.

In the meantime, two other women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Deborah Ramirez, 53, is a board member and volunteer at Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence, a group that helps victims of domestic violence. She alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm party when they were both freshmen.

She said that she and Kavanaugh and a small group of other students were playing a drinking game and were both intoxicated. Kavanaugh, Ramirez said, then exposed his penis and shoved it in her face. The FBI has contacted Ramirez in connection with its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, according to The Daily Call.

Julie Swetnick, 55, said in a sworn statement that she holds “active clearances” –which require background investigations – for her work at the Treasury Department, the U.S. Mint and the Internal Revenue Service.

In her statement, Swetnick said she witnessed attempts by Kavanaugh and his Georgetown Prep classmate, Mark Judge, to get teenage girls “inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.”

It’s unclear whether the FBI will also investigate claims made by Swetnick. Democratic lawmakers and The American Bar Association say the FBI should probe all credible accusations against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh, however, said Swetnick is lying.

“The Swetnick thing is a joke, it’s a farce,” Kavanaugh said during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. “It’s the Twilight Zone…I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

