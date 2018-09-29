Lauryn Hill Forced To Cancel Houston ‘Miseducation’ Date Due To Illness

Lauryn Hill won’t be in H-Town tonight as part of the 20th anniversary tour for her Miseducation album.

The singer took to Twitter Saturday morning (9/28) to reveal that she’s been sidelined with a terrible cold.

“Dear H-Town, I caught a terrible cold, continued performing and strained my voice in Denver,” the message begins. “Now the doctors are urging me to rest today, continue the medicine and allow more time for recovery. I am extremely tempted to make today’s show happen. I anxiously waited as long as I could, hoping my voice would show up this morning, but the strain is still apparent and I can’t do further damage to it.”

She added, “H-Town’s audience has ALWAYS been incredibly supportive. I am truly upset that I can’t be there and I apologie for the inconvenience. Please know that what I can’t do today I will reschedule so I can celebrate with you properly!”

A makeup date of May 9, 2019 has been announced and tickets for tonight’s show will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available.

MS. LAURYN HILL SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT:

Tonight’s show has been postponed until May 9th, 2019. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available at point of purchase or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. https://t.co/bdy9qf447h — SmartFinancialCentre (@SmartLiveTX) September 29, 2018

