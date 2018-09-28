TJMS25: George Wallace Jokes

We are celebrating nearly 25 years of the TJMS, and what better way celebrate than with jokes! If you’re a true TJMS fan you remember when George Wallace had us “jumpin in the morning!” Wallace is seriously funny, he kept us laughing from 1998 to 1999. The audio above is sure to bring back some memories!

