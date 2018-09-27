Rockmund Dunbar Says 9-1-1 Has A Lot Going On This Season

Rockmund Dunbar usually plays the “tough guy”, but in Fox’s hit show 9-1-1 he shows his “softer side.” He plays Officer Athena Grant’s husband who happens to be gay.

Season two started last week and there’s already a lot going on. To Dunbar every episode feels like there’s “always 4 or 5 different emergencies going on at one time!” They really do stay busy.

Dunbar says it seems like he has always gotten roles “involving kids.” Even before he had kids of his own; now he has three young kids and one on the way! His role on 9-1-1 is so perfect for him because the schedule allows him to be home enough to wake the kids up and make their breakfast.

You can catch 9-1-1 Monday night on Fox.

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

