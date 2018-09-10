Ex-Nanny Spills Tea About Mel B’s Alcoholism And ‘Strange Men’

A former nanny of Spice Girl Mel B delivered explosive testimony about her heavy drinking habits and the ‘strange men’ she would bring home for sex.

The Blast reports that Russell Updegraff — who took care of Mel’s kids Angel, 11, and Madison, 6, for several months this year — said in a custody hearing that the singer started drinking beer around 10 a.m., later moving on to wine and liquor. He also alleges that she couldn’t take care of her kids on her own because she got blackout drunk nearly every day.

“Melanie will become mean and belligerent, or she will be completely off the rails in terms of her behavior,” the Blast quoted him as saying. “Melanie slurs her words and speaks incoherently about random topics and subjects, and jumps from one story to the next, unable to finish one conversation or one task, jumping from one thing to the next.”

Updegraff stated in LA court that Mel regularly “brings strange men home,” and he described one alleged incident in which he claimed one of them told him “that he was taking Madison to the bathroom to ‘shower her off’ after they had been in the pool together.”

According to the Blast, Updegraff also claimed that, “Aside from the obvious alcohol addiction and her addiction to multiple partners that she brings around the children, I truly believe that Melanie is mentally and/or psychologically unstable, and is suffering from some form of mental-health issue. I do not believe the children are safe in her custody without supervision or monitoring.”

Mel filed papers with the court after the hearing, denying she has an alcohol problem or that she’s addicted to sex.

According to the report, she’s willing to take random drug and alcohol tests and believes Updegraff and her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, are working together “to exaggerate and make up stories” about her.

