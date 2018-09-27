Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Due To Injured Foot

NEW YORK (AP) — Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot.
Live Nation says the performer’s “This Is America Tour” will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour promoter says tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored at the new dates.
Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, injured his foot during a concert in Dallas on Sunday.
The injury is also forcing Gambino to cancel his appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. He will still perform at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.
The Grammy winner’s hits include Redone and This Is America.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- 50 Cent Crushes Baby Mama’s Reality Tv Show Plans, Tells Her: ‘I Own Your Life’
- What? Ex-Superintendent To Get Thousands After Allegedly Making Racist Threats On Tape
- Morehouse College Student Carjacked
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM