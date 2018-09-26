Huggy Lowdown: Donald Trump Is So Embarrassing!

| 09.26.18
Trump is constantly embarrassing the United States, and Huggy is sure he’s going to do the same at “The United Nations Chuckle Fest.” Do you know how ridiculous you have to be for people who don’t even speak English to laugh at you? Poor Melania, she has to be embarrassed of him. Huggy wonders how much longer she has until her prenup expires.

