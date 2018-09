Harvey Didn’t Win Non-Grand Prize Winners Win $5K

Our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway didn’t just result in one lucky winner getting back in a home. It also benefited in a major blessing for all of our respective finalists.

Although one winner got the keys to the house, our nine other finalists were awarded $5,000 each!

In the end, there were 10 winners, not just one. That’s the power of paying it forward and giving back.

Mom Lost her entire home in Harvey! So grateful for @slimthugga @979TheBox @Majic1021 @JustinTheLawyer Mom didn’t win the home;however was blessed with $5,000! We appreciate you @slimthugga and loved you even before this contest.Grateful! @justinthelawyer pic.twitter.com/o5HOxfis0R — Kimberly Elliott (@WalstonKimberly) September 27, 2018

