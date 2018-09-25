Which Will Smith Is Younger? [QUIZ]

Will Smith is 50-years-old! We’re not sure what sorcery he and Angela Bassett are pulling but between the two of them they have a lot of younger people around the world in their feelings.

In honor of his 50th birthday, we thought it would be fun to play a game of “Which Will Smith Is Younger” because the man literally stopped aging around 33.

Check out the game below!

How did you do? Let us know in the comment section. Also, if you’re interested in knowing the year differences between the images, click over to see. But don’t click over before trying the quiz.

Don’t be that person.

