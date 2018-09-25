Seriously Ignorant News: Illegal Driving Lessons

An Indiana school bus driver was arrested and charged with felony neglect of a dependent. She thought it was a good idea to allow students to drive the bus! She appeared to be trying to give driving lessons but a school bus isn’t exactly the best vehicle to learn on. She recorded by other students on the bus, so there’s no denying it.
