Seriously Ignorant News: Illegal Driving Lessons

Originals
| 09.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

An Indiana school bus driver was arrested and charged with felony neglect of a dependent. She thought it was a good idea to allow students to drive the bus! She appeared to be trying to give driving lessons but a school bus isn’t exactly the best vehicle to learn on. She recorded by other students on the bus, so there’s no denying it.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Damon Williams , Seriously Ignorant News

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close