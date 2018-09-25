RussRant: ‘Why Didn’t You Say Something?’

Russ Parr Morning Show
Russ is disgusted by the fact the the President of the United States is asking Kavanaugh’s accuser why she didn’t say anything 35 years ago. He says that the truth is, there’s no time table for when an individual may be ready and able to talk about their trauma. He spent time discussing it on yesterday’s show and was bothered by the fact that men said they didn’t want to hear it.

