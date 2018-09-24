Steph Curry’s Little Sister, Sydel Curry, Just Had Her Fairytale Wedding

Most NBA fans know of Steph Curry, the 30-year-old Golden State Warriors golden boy and often referred to as the ‘greatest shooter in NBA history.’ But do you know his little sister, Sydel Curry? The 23-year-old Elon University grad and former volleyball player is making a name for herself. On September 1, 2018, her social media feed blew up with glowing photos of her fairytale wedding in Charlotte, North Carolina — and they kept blessing our Insta feed all weekend.

Sydel Curry is a lady to watch. After graduating from Elon University last year, she started working as a service concierge at Tesla and focused in on her lifestyle blog. A couple things that stand out? Her candid posts about her faith and her struggles with anxiety disorder.

With her new husband, Atlanta Hawks basketballer Damion Lee, the two are truly a power couple. Today, only about 50% of marriages last a lifetime, and many failed marriages have started with a “fairytale wedding.” In Hollywood, there are divorce lawyers who have made millions off failed celebrity marriages. However, fans are convinced these two are in it for the long haul. Taking a look at their social media and relationship, it’s easy to see why.

They met five years ago, went on four dates within five days, and announced their engagement in November 2017. Their Instagram captions alone are enough to make you shed some happy tears at all the cuteness. You can practically see the love in their photos. For example, just look at the shoes this man wore to his wedding. Yes, those are dogs custom-embroidered on them. They’re actually Quavo and Nobu, Sydel and Damion’s beloved pups. That’s some dedication.

As mentioned earlier, Sydel Curry has struggled with anxiety, but her post-wedding Insta gushing shows exactly how sweet the couple is together.

Of course, the pictures are worth checking out to appreciate the whole Curry family. Steph and his wife Ayesha were part of the groom and bride’s respective parties, and their young daughters Riley and Ryan dressed up in frilly white tutu dresses to be flower girls as their aunt walked down the aisle. No word on whether Sydel Curry-Lee babies are a future possibility — for now Quavo and Nobu have the furbaby spotlight.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.