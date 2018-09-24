Steph Curry’s Little Sister, Sydel Curry, Just Had Her Fairytale Wedding

Most NBA fans know of Steph Curry, the 30-year-old Golden State Warriors golden boy and often referred to as the ‘greatest shooter in NBA history.’ But do you know his little sister, Sydel Curry? The 23-year-old Elon University grad and former volleyball player is making a name for herself. On September 1, 2018, her social media feed blew up with glowing photos of her fairytale wedding in Charlotte, North Carolina — and they kept blessing our Insta feed all weekend.
Sydel Curry is a lady to watch. After graduating from Elon University last year, she started working as a service concierge at Tesla and focused in on her lifestyle blog. A couple things that stand out? Her candid posts about her faith and her struggles with anxiety disorder.
With her new husband, Atlanta Hawks basketballer Damion Lee, the two are truly a power couple. Today, only about 50% of marriages last a lifetime, and many failed marriages have started with a “fairytale wedding.” In Hollywood, there are divorce lawyers who have made millions off failed celebrity marriages. However, fans are convinced these two are in it for the long haul. Taking a look at their social media and relationship, it’s easy to see why.
View this post on Instagram
September 1st, 2018. A day we will never forget To my beautiful wife, I have been waiting on this day all of my life. GOD brought us together at a time when he knew that we both needed each other most. To be able to go through this journey with you has been nothing short of amazing. I will never forget seeing you walking down the aisle, tears running down my face, knowing that we will be with each other for the rest of our lives. You will always be your brothers little sister, and mommy and daddy’s little girl, but you are MY WOMAN! You bring joy to my world, when I have my best and worst days. Continuing to grow and learn together with you in this world is all that I look forward to every single day. I cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. This is forever, to the grave and we are buried next to each other. I LOVE YOU, MRS. LEE ❤️🤵🏽👰🏽 #HappiLeeEverAfter #ForeverEver
They met five years ago, went on four dates within five days, and announced their engagement in November 2017. Their Instagram captions alone are enough to make you shed some happy tears at all the cuteness. You can practically see the love in their photos. For example, just look at the shoes this man wore to his wedding. Yes, those are dogs custom-embroidered on them. They’re actually Quavo and Nobu, Sydel and Damion’s beloved pups. That’s some dedication.
As mentioned earlier, Sydel Curry has struggled with anxiety, but her post-wedding Insta gushing shows exactly how sweet the couple is together.
View this post on Instagram
Disclaimer: long caption below! • • • • September 1, 2018- you were a dream. From the moment I woke up, I just felt at peace. With expectations of having feelings of nervousness, anxiousness, etc. I was just at peace. I’ve honestly never felt a sense of calm in such an important part of life. And that is what @dami0nlee gives me. Knowing that at 5pm I would walk down the aisle and say yes to forever with the greatest gift that God has given me is something that even right now is hard for me to explain. I love this man more than words can tell but now i get to live my life showing it and telling him every day! I have tons of people to thank but right now, I just need to relish in the fact that I have found my soul mate, we are now one, and I am Mrs. Lee!!!!!
Of course, the pictures are worth checking out to appreciate the whole Curry family. Steph and his wife Ayesha were part of the groom and bride’s respective parties, and their young daughters Riley and Ryan dressed up in frilly white tutu dresses to be flower girls as their aunt walked down the aisle. No word on whether Sydel Curry-Lee babies are a future possibility — for now Quavo and Nobu have the furbaby spotlight.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Kevin Hart ‘Shocked’ By Leslie Jones’ Raunchy Diss
- Chicago Officer’s Defense Questioning Autopsy On Laquan McDonald
- Jesse Williams Directing New Film About Emmett Till
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
2 thoughts on “Steph Curry’s Little Sister, Sydel Curry, Just Had Her Fairytale Wedding”
How long will it last after the fairytale wears off?
ROFL!!!