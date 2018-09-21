Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Black Trump Supporters

Russ doesn’t understand how anyone could support Donald Trump. But what he really doesn’t understand is how anyone Black could support Trump. Mike Tyson said that he supports him because he shakes his hand when he sees him. Really? A handshake is all it takes? What about the racist hateful things this man has done? Do those things not matter? He has a 10% approval rating among black people. That’s too high.

