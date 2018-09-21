On Friday, an Amtrak train collided with a tractor-trailer in Missouri City.

The accident took place at Craven and U.S. 90, officials said.

There were 71 passengers on board but thankfully no one was injured.

If you’re driving near the area expect delays. Officials said Highway 90 is going to be shut down due to a possible live power line that is down. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

Our southwest officers are on traffic control on Hwy 90 (Main St) outbound at Cravens, just south of Beltway 8 following a train derailment. No reports of injuries but traffic is stalled. Use alternate routes & avoid the area. #Hounews #HOUTRAFFIC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 21, 2018

Amtrak Train Collides With Tractor Trailer In Missouri City was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

