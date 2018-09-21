CLOSE
Amtrak Train Collides With Tractor Trailer In Missouri City

No one was hurt in the accident

On Friday, an Amtrak train collided with a tractor-trailer in Missouri City.

The accident took place at Craven and U.S. 90, officials said.

There were 71 passengers on board but thankfully no one was injured.

If you’re driving near the area expect delays. Officials said Highway 90 is going to be shut down due to a possible live power line that is down. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

Amtrak Train Collides With Tractor Trailer In Missouri City was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

