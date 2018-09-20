CLOSE
Entertainment
Meghan Markle Takes Mom Along To Cooking Event

(Yui Mok, AP)

LONDON (AP) — Meghan Markle is being joined by her mother for the launch of a cookbook aimed at raising money for victims of the Grenfell fire.

Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, hosted the reception beside her mother, Doria Ragland, to support the cookbook called “Together.”

The book celebrates the power of cooking to strengthen communities and bring people together. Prince Harry also attended the event for the book, which was inspired by the former actress’ visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in North Kensington, which could only open a few days a week for lack of funds.

The cookbook features recipes from women in the community who gathered to prepare food to help and heal.

The dishes include coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala, caramelized plum upside-down cake, and spiced mint tea.

