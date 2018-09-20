CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Dallas Police Chief Claims She Is ‘Prohibited’ From Firing Amber Guyger

It is unclear what laws prohibit Police Chief Renee Hall from firing Amber Guyger.

Leave a comment

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall has been slammed for the handling of officer Amber Guyger, who killed Botham Shem Jean in his own home on September 6. Guyger has not been fired from her job, it took 72 hours for her to be arrested and Hall passed the case to the Texas Rangers, who have an alleged history of police cover ups. Hall, who is a Black woman, and has been the police chief for only a year, addressed a town hall meeting at Paul Quinn College last night.

Hall asked for patience and when grilled on why Guyger hasn’t been fired, she answered, “I can’t do that because there are both local, state and federal laws that prohibit me from taking action. There are civil service laws we have to adhere to.” However, according to ABC 8, “The Dallas Police Department general orders do allow the chief to take action, saying, ‘The Chief of Police may circumvent all formal disciplinary procedures to render an immediate decision when it deems it necessary to preserve the integrity of the department.’”

ABC 8 reports it is “unclear” the laws Hall is referring to and “the chief can order that process to be expedited.”

The Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson, who is also a Black woman, said in an interview with WBUR.org, “Obviously, we can’t talk about the facts. The only thing I can say … is that we are investigating that case, it’s still ongoing, and we haven’t slowed up. We’re looking at every conceivable, possible thing that we can look at to be able to bring this case to the grand jury. And it won’t be tomorrow, it won’t be next week, because we say to people, ‘We want to get it right.’”

We truly hope the family of Botham Jean gets justice.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
6 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Dallas Police Chief Claims She Is ‘Prohibited’ From Firing Amber Guyger was originally published on newsone.com

botham jean , dallas police

One thought on “Dallas Police Chief Claims She Is ‘Prohibited’ From Firing Amber Guyger

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close