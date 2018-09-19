Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > RPMS App

#RussRant: Victimizing The Victim 

Leave a comment

In light of the sexual assault allegations that have come out against Brett Kavanaugh, there have been several men, including the president that have come out and said that they don’t believe that he assaulted the woman. Russ says that they’re “victimizing the victim,” they’re trying to ruin her for speaking out against Kavanaugh. Fear of not being believed is why some victims never speak of the abuse that they suffered. Instead of admiring the strength and bravery of this woman they’re confirming what might have been her biggest fear thus causing her further pain.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , Brett Kavanaugh

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close