Vegas Gambler Boots Denzel Washington From Seat At Boxing Match

Just because you’re an Academy Award-winning box office titan doesn’t mean you’re always going to receive the red carpet treatment, as Denzel Washington learned last weekend when a Las Vegas high roller booted the star from his seat before the Gennady Golovkin versus Canelo Álvarez middleweight championship fight because he was in the gambler’s spot.

Page Six reports that the incident went down in front A-listers Will Smith, LeBron James, Dave Chappelle and Latina actress and singer Greice Santo.

The gambler reportedly had trouble convincing Washington, who was sitting with Lakers legend Norm Nixon, to move.

“I love you, but you’re in my seat,” the man said. “This isn’t a movie. There’s no stuntman. This is real life.”

Denzel eventually gave up the seat.

