Tamia May Be Coming To A City Near You

| 09.13.18
Tamia’s new album Passion Like Fire came out on September 7 and she’s going on tour! The tour starts on Semester 18 in Cleveland and stops in 25 cities, check the list below to see when she’ll be in a city near you.  She’s so excited for the tour and has been preparing “to leave the stage smoking,” she said.

Tamia tour dates: 

September 18- Cleveland | September 20- Chicago | September 21- Indianapolis | September 23- Memphis | September 26- Baltimore |

September 27- Philadelphia | September 29- Fairfax, VA | September 30- Newark | October 02-Nashville | October 04- Charleston |

October 05- North Myrtle Beach | October 06- Raleigh | October 07- Charlotte | October 10- Atlanta | October 11- Orlando |

