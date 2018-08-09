Tamia Is Excited To Be Part Of The 2018 Tom Joyner Family Reunion Sky Show

08.09.18
Passion Like Fire singer, Tamia is performing at the 2018 Allstate Family Reunion Sky Show on August 31 and we can’t wait to see her again!

Her seventh album drops on September 7 and she’s going on tour this fall. The tour kicks off on September 18 in Cleveland.

Many have said that her 19 year marriage to Grant Hill is “goals!” She says, “it’s all about communication.” One of the most important things to do for a marriage is to understand that you are, “two human beings growing together.”

Click here to get your Family Reunion tickets.

