Arrest Warrant Issued For Lawrence Fishburne’s Daughter [Video]

Uh oh, she’s in the news again and we bet her famous daddy is not thrilled. We’re talking about actor Laurence Fishburne and his now infamous daughter, Montana.

This time, Montana Fishburne is accused of violating her probation because she missed a drug test and a judge has issued a warrant for her arrest.

On September 5, a Florida judge signed off on a warrant instructing all law enforcement to arrest the former porn actress on sight and bring her to court, reports The Blast.

The court docs filed in Fishburne’s criminal case accuse her of violating her probation. Specifically, Miss Fishburne is accused of leaving her county of residence without court approval on August 23, 2018. They claim that she traveled to New York to visit her family.

Fishburnes daughter is accused of also failing to submit to a random blood and urine test last month.

The docs also note that she is currently in an outpatient program in West Palm Beach.

Back in 2017, Montana was arrested when she allegedly crashed her car into a vehicle that had slowed down to avoid another accident in Florida. Police found an open bottle of wine in her Toyota Corolla and observed her making incoherent statements. The police took two breathalyzer tests and the results read 0.181 and 0.177 … well over the legal limit.

She was hit with four charges relating to DUI.

