Tom Ford Gives Cardi B Her Own Lipstick Color And It’s Already Sold Out

On Saturday, Tom Ford Beauty introduced its new line of Boys & Girls lipsticks, with a hue named after Cardi B in a color that will get as much attention as she does. “Cardi” is a brilliant blue with a hint of shimmer.

The rapper, who was front row at Ford’s Spring-Summer ‘19 presentation last Wednesday, joins Naomi Campbell and editor Carine Roitfeld in receiving this distinct honor. In response to the reveal of her signature shade, Cardi posted a thank you that suggested this may be the beginning of a relationship between the two:

“Thank you so much @tomford and @tomfordbeauty!!! So excited for this and what’s to come!!”

But if you were hoping to get your hands on this color it’s too late, it sold out within 24 hours of its release.

