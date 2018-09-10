CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tom Ford Gives Cardi B Her Own Lipstick Color And It’s Already Sold Out

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

On Saturday, Tom Ford Beauty introduced its new line of Boys & Girls lipsticks, with a hue named after Cardi B in a color that will get as much attention as she does.  “Cardi” is a brilliant blue with a hint of shimmer.

 

The rapper, who was front row at Ford’s Spring-Summer ‘19 presentation last Wednesday, joins Naomi Campbell and editor Carine Roitfeld in receiving this distinct honor. In response to the reveal of her signature shade, Cardi posted a thank you that suggested this may be the beginning of a relationship between the two:

“Thank you so much @tomford and @tomfordbeauty!!! So excited for this and what’s to come!!”

But if you were hoping to get your hands on this color it’s too late, it sold out within 24 hours of its release.

View this post on Instagram

Sorry:/…..

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

 

Hot Celebrity Makeup Looks
50 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

cardi b , makeup , Tom Ford

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close