Netflix Acquires Nigerian Comedy ‘Lionheart’

Netflix has recently acquired world rights to Lionheart, which will be the first Netflix original to come from Nigeria!

The movie premiered Saturday in Toronto at the Toronto International Film Festival and marks the directorial debut of Genevieve Nnaji, according to Deadline. It stars Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie and Onyeka Onwenu.

The comedy is about a woman named Adaeze who helps run her father’s company when he becomes ill. Sheand her eccentric uncle try to save the company in their own way to “crazy and often hilarious results.”

